Consider This: Prepare to be offended

Prepare to be offended. Or maybe not. But this is your tool to avoid it. Your remote control. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. NBC will air an episode of The Carmichael Show that you may or may not want to see. If you haven’t seen the program yet, it’s a comedy based on the fictional family of creator Jerrod Carmichael. The program has taken on a number of controversial issues. This week’s episode features a racial slur, said more than one time.

It comes in the context of an African American family discussing their views on who, if anyone, gets to use that word without offending others. And the opinions in the family are not one-sided. I think it’s probably a reasonable discussion to have. And it’s a discussion we’ve heard in the media lately, wondering why it’s okay for African Americans to use it in popular music, comedy, or even everyday conversation, while it’s not okay for others to say it. I look at it this way, my sisters and I can say some pretty awful things to each other, but if someone outside of our family does it – there’s going to be trouble! Maybe we could all just be nice to one another.

If you’d rather your children not ever know or hear the word, or it offends you to hear it, please don’t watch the show this week. NBC will be airing an audience warning about the content, but I wanted you to have the information in advance so you can make a decision on what to do with your remote control Wednesday night at 8 p.m. If you do watch the show I’d love to hear your opinion on this. My Facebook page “John Ware KPLC General Manager” is a good place for that.

