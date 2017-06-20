Consider This: Prepare to be offended

Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 7:00 p.m. Cindy was located 250 miles south of Morgan City and stationary with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued an Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.More >>
Every parish across Southwest Louisiana makes it simple to stop by and fill up a few sandbags, but the question is, how do you properly and effectively use them to protect your home? "I lay them as close up against the garage door, as close as I can, next to each other, kind of overlapping them a little bit to make sure it all sinks in and its all covered," said one resident Dwight Minton. "We just put it around the pump shed, about 2 high to make sure...More >>
