Emergency declaration issued for Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued an Emergency Declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials are advising residents to be prepared for potential flooding over the next few days. Cindy is estimated to dump 3-6 inches of rain in Southwest Louisiana from late Tuesday night through Friday. High winds, power outages, and property damages are also possible.

The threat of heavy rain on top of already swollen rivers makes flooding likely. The Calcasieu River is already high in some locations, so any additional rainfall will be unable to drain quickly.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a tropical storm warning for Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermillion parishes.

