South Beau's Fontenot, Clark named 2017 HS All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball

The honors keep coming for South Beauregard as a pair of Golden Knights made Collegiate Baseball's High School All-American list.

Chance Clark and Jansen Fontenot were both chosen after a strong senior season that led to South Beau's first-ever state title.

Clark, a shortstop and pitcher, was named a first-team multi-position player. He went 10-3 and posted a 1.92 ERA, while he hit .419 with 22 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 7 home runs and 39 RBIs. Clark signed to play college baseball with LSU Eunice and was named the LSWA Class 3A MVP.

Fontenot, the Knights' centerfielder, was named a second-team outfielder. He hit .412 this season, knocking home 28 RBIs. Fontenot, along with teammate Logan Savoy, are signed to play baseball at UL Lafayette.

