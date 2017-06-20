South Beau's Fontenot, Clark named 2017 HS All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball

The honors keep coming for South Beauregard as a pair of Golden Knights made Collegiate Baseball's High School All-American list.
Chance Clark and Jansen Fontenot were both chosen after a strong senior season that led to South Beau's first-ever state title.
Clark, a shortstop and pitcher, was named a first-team multi-position player. He went 10-3 and posted a 1.92 ERA, while he hit .419 with 22 doubles, 29 stolen bases, 7 home runs and 39 RBIs. Clark signed to play college baseball with LSU Eunice and was named the LSWA Class 3A MVP.
Fontenot, the Knights' centerfielder, was named a second-team outfielder. He hit .412 this season, knocking home 28 RBIs. Fontenot, along with teammate Logan Savoy, are signed to play baseball at UL Lafayette.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.