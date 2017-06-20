TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLOSURES

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23.

Spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone finding themselves in an emergency or trapped in their home and needing help evacuating - or any other weather-related issues - to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3700 or 911 if it is an emergency.

