TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLOSURES - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLOSURES

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

Spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone finding themselves in an emergency or trapped in their home and needing help evacuating - or any other weather-related issues - to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3700 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SCHOOL CLOSURES: McNeese cancels classes Wednesday and Thursday

    SCHOOL CLOSURES: McNeese cancels classes Wednesday and Thursday

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 22:09:48 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLOSURES

    TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLOSURES

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:42:04 GMT

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

    Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

    Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:30:15 GMT
    Tropical Storm CindyTropical Storm Cindy

    Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 4:00 p.m. Cindy was located 280 miles south of Morgan City and stationary with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 4:00 p.m. Cindy was located 280 miles south of Morgan City and stationary with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly