LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:

  • The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. Spokeswoman Kim Myers asked anyone finding themselves in an emergency or trapped in their home and needing help evacuating - or any other weather-related issues - to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3700 or 911 if it is an emergency.
  • All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Offices will be closed at noon Wednesday, June 21. The Police Jury’s Transit System’s services will be suspended Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, with the exception of life- threatening medical transports. Garbage and trash pickup will run as normally scheduled on Wednesday for Waste Management and Progressive customers. The Police Jury will make an announcement later today about any closures or cancellations on Thursday, June, 22, including the Police Jury meeting scheduled for that day.
  • All Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches and facilities will close at noon on Wednesday, June 21. No fines will be charged during this closure period. Items can be renewed online at www.calcasieulibrary.org and clicking on the My Account icon at the top of the page. 
  • The regular Lake Charles City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, will be rescheduled. A special meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 26, in the City Council Chambers, 326 Pujo Street.
  • The City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, June 21. The City will monitor weather forecasts and will communicate openings based on weather conditions.
  • The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department’s Summer Camps will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, June 21. The sites will reopen based on weather conditions.
  • The Lake Charles City Transit will operate its normal bus routes on Wednesday, June 21 until noon.
  • The City of Lake Charles garbage and trash pickup scheduled for Thursday, June 22, will be temporarily suspended. Because of expected winds and rain from Cindy, all residents are asked to bring their garbage cans off the street and place in a secure location. Garbage and trash normally picked up on Thursday will be rescheduled for Friday, June 23, unless otherwise noted. Garbage and trash normally scheduled for pick up on Friday, June 23, will be picked up on Saturday, June 24.
  • The City of Sulphur will be closed at noon Wednesday, June 21. A determination as to whether City operations will resume on Thursday, June 22, will be decided at or before the OHSEP weather briefing scheduled for 4 p.m. today. Recycling bins at East Side Fire Station will close today and will remain closed until further notice. Waste Solutions, garbage/trash pickup will run as scheduled on Wednesday, June 21, unless conditions worsen. For emergency situations, please call 337-527-4550.
  • The Jeff Davis Parish Libraries will be closed at noon Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. The libraries will reopen at normal hours on Friday, June 23.
  • McDonald's of Oakdale has canceled 'Strong Night' today due to the weather. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
  • The Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point offices will be closed at noon on Wednesday, June 21. A decision on Thursday's hours and operation will be made after 4 p.m. on June 21.
  • Trinity Baptist Church Mother's Day Out will be closed on Thursday, June 22. For more information, call Hester Chession at 337-660-7021.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference

    WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:01:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at noon to discuss Tropical Storm Cindy, which is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana sometime Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at noon to discuss Tropical Storm Cindy, which is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana sometime Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Legal Corner: Can my unpaid medical bills lower my credit score?

    Legal Corner: Can my unpaid medical bills lower my credit score?

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:34:01 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: Our family home is now in a flood zone. Our neighbor across the street flooded during Hurricane Ike, but we did not. Our neighbor who flooded is not in a flood zone. What can we do to lower our flood insurance cost & correct the elevation with our flood zone. It makes no sense! There are many ways property owners, businesses and communities may mitigate, or reduce, their flood risk and receive additional consideration to help re...More >>
    Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Question: Our family home is now in a flood zone. Our neighbor across the street flooded during Hurricane Ike, but we did not. Our neighbor who flooded is not in a flood zone. What can we do to lower our flood insurance cost & correct the elevation with our flood zone. It makes no sense! There are many ways property owners, businesses and communities may mitigate, or reduce, their flood risk and receive additional consideration to help re...More >>

  • LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    LATEST CLOSURES: Tropical Storm Cindy

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:51:11 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will close its administrative office, tax office and departments with non-essential personnel at noon Wednesday, June 21, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Wednesday. Those offices will resume normal schedules on Friday, June 23. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly