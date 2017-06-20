Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens, impacts begin to reach SWLA late Wednesday

Tropical Storm Cindy has officially been named in the Gulf of Mexico as of the Tuesday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10:00 p.m. Cindy was located 230 miles south of Morgan City and is moving northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The minimum central pressure was 997 mb or 29.44" on the barometer. While Cindy is stronger now, the storm is expected to weaken before landfall due to the combination of wind shear and dry air being pulled into the storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending north to include all inland parishes; the warning also extends west to the Florida-Alabama border.

The projected path now takes the storm’s center near Sabine Pass by early Thursday morning. This would put Southwest Louisiana in the cross hairs of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, sustained at 40-45 mph with gusts in excess of 50-60 mph as the storm makes landfall.

Storm surge still does not look to be significant with coastal areas likely experiencing a water rise of 1 to 3 feet as the storm comes ashore tomorrow night which would not result in significant inundation from storm surge flooding. On the other hand, flash flooding for coastal and inland areas is a greater concern in the heavier rain bands that could set up over our area through Friday.

Cindy is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 6 to 9 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across Southwest Louisiana into Southeast Texas.

Locally the forecast calls for widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, but that amount could easily double if some of the heavier rain bands train over the same areas for any length of time putting some areas at risk of seeing over 10 inches of rainfall by Friday.

The strongest wind gusts will begin to depart the area by Thursday afternoon as the storm’s center moves farther inland away from SW Louisiana by Thursday night.

As of now, the main impacts to Southwest Louisiana will be the heavy rain threat that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday through Friday, and the secondary threat will be the gusty winds associated with the land falling storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph could result in some sporadic power outages along with spotty roof and tree damage.

Be sure to continue to check our forecast for updates through this week. And this is a great reminder that we are in hurricane season and you should already have a plan in place for what you would do if a tropical system were to threaten our area. If you don’t have a plan in place, then now would be a good time to make one; even if you don’t need it for this particular system.

