Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Cameron Parish

Tropical Storm Cindy made a landfall around 2:00 a.m. between Cameron and Port Arthur, TX with winds of 40-45 mph. As of the 4:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located about 30 miles WSW of Lake Charles with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph moving north at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from High Island, Texas to Morgan City.

The projected path puts the center of circulation near Toledo Bend by early afternoon as a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph.

The next high tide in Cameron is just after noon which means some additional coastal flooding will be possible later today as south winds remain gusty.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible today with some of the heavier rain bands that move onshore with a flash flood watch in effect through this evening.

Locally the forecast calls for widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, but that amount could easily double if some of the heavier rain bands train over the same areas for any length of time putting some areas at risk of seeing higher amounts of rainfall.

The strongest wind gusts will begin to depart the area by this afternoon as the storm’s center moves farther inland away from SW Louisiana by Thursday night.

As of now, the main impacts to Southwest Louisiana will be the heavy rain threat that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday through Friday, and the secondary threat will be the gusty winds associated with the land falling storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph could result in some sporadic power outages along with spotty roof and tree damage.

Be sure to continue to check our forecast for updates through this week. And this is a great reminder that we are in hurricane season and you should already have a plan in place for what you would do if a tropical system were to threaten our area. If you don’t have a plan in place, then now would be a good time to make one; even if you don’t need it for this particular system.

