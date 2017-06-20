Tropical Storm Cindy, beginning to impact SWLA; conditions worsening overnight.

Tropical Storm Cindy maintains winds of 50 mph as of the 4:00 p.m. advisory and is located at 28.2 N 93.2 W, or about 135 miles S of Lake Charles. The minimum central pressure was 994 mb or 29.36" on the barometer. Cindy has weakened, as expected before reaching the coastline, and should not strengthen before reaching landfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending north to Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis.

The projected path now takes the storm’s center near Sabine Pass by early Thursday morning. This would put Southwest Louisiana taking the brunt of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds by Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, sustained at 40-45 mph with gusts in excess of 50-60 mph as the storm makes landfall.

Storm surge still does not look to be significant with coastal areas likely experiencing a water rise of 1 to 3 feet as the storm comes ashore tomorrow night which would not result in significant inundation from storm surge flooding. On the other hand, flash flooding for coastal and inland areas is a greater concern in the heavier rain bands that could set up over our area through Friday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across Southwest Louisiana into Southeast Texas.

Locally the forecast calls for widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, but that amount could easily double if some of the heavier rain bands train over the same areas for any length of time putting some areas at risk of seeing higher amounts of rainfall by Friday.

The strongest wind gusts will begin to depart the area by Thursday afternoon as the storm’s center moves farther inland away from SW Louisiana by Thursday night.

As of now, the main impacts to Southwest Louisiana will be the heavy rain threat that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday through Friday, and the secondary threat will be the gusty winds associated with the land falling storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph could result in some sporadic power outages along with spotty roof and tree damage.

Be sure to continue to check our forecast for updates through this week. And this is a great reminder that we are in hurricane season and you should already have a plan in place for what you would do if a tropical system were to threaten our area. If you don’t have a plan in place, then now would be a good time to make one; even if you don’t need it for this particular system.

