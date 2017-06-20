LATEST SCHOOL CLOSURES: All Calcasieu Parish School Board facili - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LATEST SCHOOL CLOSURES: All Calcasieu Parish School Board facilities closed Wednesday and Thursday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Here is the latest on school, college and university closures due to Tropical Storm Cindy:

  • McNeese State University will be closed Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22, as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Cindy. McNeese will reopen on Friday, June 23, and freshman orientation will be held as planned.
  • Sowela Technical Community College has also announced that it will be closed Wednesday. Day and evening classes, summer camps and all other activities have been canceled.
  • Calcasieu Parish School Board facilities will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. Closures will include all school-based events and district training events. All facilities will reopen on Friday, June 23, on a regular schedule and all school activities will resume as normal.
  • Cameron Parish schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather, officials from the school system said.
  • Jefferson Davis Parish School Board does not have summer school, but all school board offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, and reopen on Friday, June 23.
  • The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed Wednesday, June 21. 
  • Lamar Community College in Orange, Texas will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and reopen Friday, June 23.
  • Delta Tech is also canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday, officials say. Friday Plus will be held on Friday, and all classes resume on Monday, June 26.
  • Unitech Training Academy will not hold classes on Wednesday, June 21.
  • Lake Charles Charter Academy will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.
  • First Methodist School will be closed Wednesday, June 21.
  • Lion's Den Day School will be closed Wednesday, June 21.
  • A Mere's Childcare will be closed Wednesday, June 21.
  • Glad Tidings Preschool will close at noon Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday, June 22.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly