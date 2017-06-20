Cameron Parish schools closed Wed. and Thurs. due to w - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron Parish schools closed Wednesday and Thursday

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, due to weather, officials from the school system said.

