Where to find updates on power outages during storm

The Louisiana National Guard has begun preparing for Tropical Storm Cindy all across the state. They have sent out 100 high water vehicles and 33 boats across Louisiana, with some of those resources arriving in Lake Charles Wednesday. Major Aaron Duplechin with the Lake Charles unit says that they have been preparing for situations like this. Duplechin says they have brought in the majority of their full-time forces from around the state, and if things get more sev...More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall near Southwest Louisiana overnight Wednesday. The current track takes the storm's center near Sabine Pass, which would put SWLA taking the brunt of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds. Click HERE for more. Here is the latest on the storm: 4:10 p.m. Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the upcoming tropical storm that will pass through the area this week. Here is the following list of powe...More >>
The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information.More >>
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline from the mouth of the Pearl River to San Luis Pass, Texas, extending to Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes. Cindy will make landfall tonight.More >>
