Where to find updates on power outages during storm

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana residents may experience power outages during the upcoming tropical storm that will pass through the area this week.

Here is the following list of power companies with links to their outage maps and contact information:

If you are experiencing power outages, please contact these local providers above for updates.

