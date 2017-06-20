GAME PLAN: Checklist for your storm survival kit

Do you have a plan and a checklist of essential items for the upcoming storm?

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness suggests the following items you should stock in your emergency preparedness kit:

Flashlight

Extra batteries

Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered lantern

First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person

Form of Identification

Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide (click here to download)

Canned food and non-electric can opener

Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc

Vitamins

Utility knife, shut off wrench, and pliers

Tape

Compass

Paper and pencils

Extra pair of glasses and sunglasses

Plastic sheeting

Soap

Personal items

Plastic garbage bag and ties

Pet food

Protective clothing, rainwear

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Car keys and keys to the place you may be going (friend's or relative's home)

Written instructions on how to turn off electricity, gas and water if authorities advise you to do so (Remember, you'll need a professional to turn them back on.)

The site also recommends families to take the following important papers with them in a portable and waterproof container:

Driver's license or personal identification

Social Security card

Proof of residence (deed or lease)

Insurance policies

Birth and marriage certificates

Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates

Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns

And if you are a business owner, the site recommends:

Be Informed: Know what kinds of emergencies might affect your company.

Continuity Planning: Carefully assess how your company functions, both internally and externally.

Emergency Planning: Your employees and co-workers are your business's most important and valuable asset.

Emergency Supplies: Think first about the basics of survival: fresh water, food, clean air and warmth.

Deciding to Stay or Go: Shelter-in-place or evacuate, plan for both possibilities.

Fire Safety: Fire is the most common of all business disasters.

Medical Emergencies: Take steps that give you the upper hand in responding to medical emergencies.

Influenza Pandemic: The federal government, states, communities and industry are taking steps to prepare for and respond to an influenza pandemic.

In addition, business owners should have an emergency plan prepared so all employees are on the same page:

Involve Co-Workers: Include people from all levels in emergency planning.

Practice the Plan: Drills and exercises will help you prepare.

Promote Preparedness: Encourage your employees and their families to: Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed.

Crisis Communication Plan: Detail how you will be in contact with employees, customers and others during and after a disaster.

Employee Health: People who have experienced a disaster may have special recovery needs.

Business owners can also take the following steps to protect their company and secure physical assets:

Insurance Coverage: Policies vary, meet with your provider to review current coverage.

Utility Disruptions: Prepare for extended outages during and after a disaster.

Facilities, Buildings & Plants: Take steps to secure physical assets.

Equipment: Conduct a room-by-room walk-through to determine what needs to be secured.

Building Air Protection: Assess the HVAC system to improve indoor air quality.

Cyber Security: Protect your data and information technology systems.

For more information on getting a game plan, visit http://www.getagameplan.org/.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.