Power companies across SWLA prepare for storm

With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages.

Entergy said its crews are ready to be on the frontlines if power outages happen tonight or in the next few days. Backup crews from across the state are prepared to aid in power restoration if needed.

Crews have been working hard ahead of the storm by trimming branches and limbs from trees across the area.

"We have a lot of trees that are so beautiful, but they obviously grow and grow into the wiring," said Lake Charles resident Susan Broussard, who called Entergy with a request to have the trees in her yard trimmed to avoid any outages.

"We go through everything from securing contract workers to making sure we have material on hand to make sure we have our folks geared and ready," said Entergy representative Ron Childress. "We've got all our safety procedures in place and we're ready to go."

In the event of an outage, a generator could be helpful, but it's important to make sure it's installed and running properly.

If you experience a power outage, the best way to track when your power will be restored is by checking the company's site through your mobile device. Or sign up for text message alerts about storm and restoration efforts. Customers can sign up by texting REG to 368374. You can also call, 1-800-9 OUTAGE.

Childress said he wants to remind customers to have a plan of action.

"Like we have our own plans, every customer needs to have their own personal storm plans as well," he said.

View outages on the website and see maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Other local providers in the area shared the following information:

Officials with Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) said: "this storm is not predicted to create a larger impact on BECi’s service territory."

If you do experience an outage, BECi representatives said "the only reliable way to report a power outage is by calling 1-800-367-0275 and discourages members from reporting outages via social media. Our real-time outage map is also available to members at becioutage.org."

For more on BECi, click HERE.

Cleco urges customers to prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy.

The company released these safety tips:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.

If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

Remember to call 911 or Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

For more on Cleco, click HERE.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op released this statement:

"If power goes out customers can contact us by calling our main office at 824-4330. We have a Facebook page where we release information, but we do not monitor it for outages. Customers have to call in if they want to report an outage. Also, to please call in for any downed power lines or poles. and most importantly everyone stay safe."

For more on Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative, click HERE.

