DAY 1: Trial begins for one of 11 suspects in death of Charles Talen

Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Roderick Cawthorne Jr., who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Charles Raymond Talen in February 2015.

Cawthorne Jr. is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying or trying to get rid of evidence. Cawthorne is one of 11 defendants in Talen's death.

Theresa Schmidt will be in the courtroom throughout the trial. Follow her on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/KplcTschmidt

Calcasieu ADA Rick Bryant is prosecuting because Jeff Davis ADAs recused. Bryant is appointed special prosecutor for the case.

Attorneys Mike McHale and Ginger Vidrine are defending Cawthorne Jr.

On Feb. 21, 2015, deputies received a call about a burned-out vehicle in Gueydan.

The vehicle belonged to 73-year-old Charles Raymond Talen, who owned Talen's Marine and owned a large home in Lake Arthur.

Deputies said they went to Talen's home, where they found Talen's bloodied body, his hands and feet duct-taped.

Officials said a safe and gold coins valued at $50,000 were taken from the home.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.