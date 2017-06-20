WATCH: Morning briefing as storm threatens coast - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH: Morning briefing as storm threatens coast

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
8 a.m. Tuesday advisory 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Southwest Louisiana is under a tropical storm warning. Current storm trajectories show a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico making landfall in the area.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and the National Weather Service held a morning conference Tuesday as the storm threatens the coast.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly