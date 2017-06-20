WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Calcasieu OEP holds briefing as storm threatens coast

WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Calcasieu OEP holds briefing as storm thr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is holding a news conference at 10 a.m.

Southwest Louisiana is under a tropical storm warning. Current storm trajectories show a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico making landfall in the area.

