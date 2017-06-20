TROPICAL UPDATE: Storm threatening the northern Gulf coast tomorrow

As of early Tuesday morning, the storm has not become significantly stronger but does appear to be slightly better organized on the first visible satellite images of the day which shows some stronger thunderstorm activity developing near the storms center.

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is out at 10:00 AM and an upgrade to Tropical Storm Cindy is likely with the newer advisories out later today.

The projected path now takes the storm’s center near Sabine Pass by late Wednesday night with some additional slight adjustments to the eventual track still likely with perhaps a bit more of a shift to the west into Southeast Texas still possible. This would put Southwest Louisiana in the cross hairs of the strongest tropical-storm-force winds by tomorrow evening, sustained at 35 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 50-55 mph as the storm makes landfall.

Storm surge still does not look to be significant with coastal areas likely experiencing a water rise of 1 to 3 feet as the storm comes ashore tomorrow night which would not result in significant inundation from storm surge flooding. On the other hand, flash flooding for coastal and inland areas is a greater concern in the heavier rain bands that could set up over our area Wednesday through Friday.

As of right now, the forecast calls for widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, but that amount could easily double if some of the heavier rain bands train over the same areas for any length of time putting some areas at risk of seeing over 10 inches of rainfall by Friday.

The strongest wind gusts will begin to depart the area through the day on Thursday as the storm’s center moves farther inland away from SW Louisiana by Thursday night.

As of now, the main impacts to Southwest Louisiana will be the heavy rain threat that could lead to flash flooding Wednesday through Friday, and the secondary threat will be the gusty winds associated with the land falling storm Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Be sure to continue to check our forecast for updates through this week. And this is a great reminder that we are in hurricane season and you should already have a plan in place for what you would do if a tropical system were to threaten our area. If you don’t have a plan in place, then now would be a good time to make one; even if you don’t need it for this particular system.

Stay tuned to KPLC for continuous tropical weather updates throughout the next few days.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry