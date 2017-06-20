Cajun Cooking Comedy Show raising money for Wounded Warrior Project

Lake Charles native, Scott Landry is hosting a comedy dinner show to help raise money for Wounded Warrior Project.

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the V.F.W. Post #2130 located at 5767 Lake Street in Lake Charles.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP seating.

Tickets will also be sold at the door if they do not sell out in advance.

You can also purchase tickets online, HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved.