WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cajun Comedy Dinner Show

After an eight-day search, the manhunt is over for Will Celestine. He was wanted for shooting a woman and kidnapping a child.

A jury has been seated for the first of eleven defendants arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly Lake Arthur man in February of 2015.

Blood drives continue in the New Orleans area for the Louisiana Congressman injured in a shooting near Washington, D.C.

From plywood, batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items and generators, Southwest Louisiana residents know the drill when it comes to preparing for a major storm.

With this storm possibility and the beginning of hurricane season already underway comes the big question - are you insured?

Plus, we’re whipping up a Cajun breakfast live on Sunrise this morning with Chef Landry to help raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project.

And with the Trump White House working to roll back relations with Cuba, the head of Louisiana's Department of Agriculture says our trade with the island nation will continue.

In weather, the forecast has not changed much and still calls for the potential storm to move near Southwest Louisiana Wednesday into Thursday. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

