7-in-Seven countdown: Top McNeese Matchups in 2017

We are just seven weeks away from KPLC's coverage of Two-A-Days and starting June 19, KPLC will bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We start the countdown with the top-seven matchups for McNeese this upcoming season.

7. Houston Baptist, September 23

It's the first-ever meeting between the Cowboys and the Houston Baptist Huskies. HBU comes in at number seven because it's the Pokes' home conference opener and the fact that the Huskies enter the season with momentum after winning two of its last three games in conference play.

The Huskies will likely be a team that relies on its defense to win games. HBU is led by FCS All-American linebacker, Garrett Dolan, whose uncle (Dr. Chad Millet) played quarterback at McNeese. Dolan registered 135 tackles, 15.5 for loss with two sacks and two forced fumbles last season. Four of the Huskies' top-five tacklers return to the fold, as well as both defensive ends (Taaron Timmons and Andre Walker). The ends combined for 15.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2016.

The Huskie's offense was the lowest scoring unit in the Southland in 2016, and the Huskies lose senior quarterback Tony Dawson. Dawson also led HBU in rushing yards. Sophomore Jack Swenson looks to be the projected starter, but reports have the job being wide open. The duo of Terrance Peters and B.J. Kelly will prove to be key-- both backs combined for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

Still a young football program, HBU has grown since its start in 2012 and with the close proximity to Lake Charles. The school could give McNeese another true conference rival moving forward. That's if the Huskies can get up to championship speed soon.

