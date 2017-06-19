Opening statements to begin Tuesday in trial of first defendant in Talen killing

A jury has just been seated for the first of eleven defendants arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly Lake Arthur man in February of 2015. February 21st, 2015 Jeff Davis Sheriff's investigators attempt to notify the owner of this car it had been burned and left near Gueydan in Vermilion Parish. When they are unable to contact the man to whom it was registered, 73 year old Charles Raymond Talen Senior, they go to his home in Lake Arthur. Once there, Comman...More >>
A jury has just been seated for the first of eleven defendants arrested in connection with the killing of an elderly Lake Arthur man in February of 2015. February 21st, 2015 Jeff Davis Sheriff's investigators attempt to notify the owner of this car it had been burned and left near Gueydan in Vermilion Parish. When they are unable to contact the man to whom it was registered, 73 year old Charles Raymond Talen Senior, they go to his home in Lake Arthur. Once there, Comman...More >>
Less than a year removed from the 2016 floods, some businesses in Southwest Louisiana are still recovering.More >>
Less than a year removed from the 2016 floods, some businesses in Southwest Louisiana are still recovering.More >>
From plywood, batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items and generators. Southwest Louisiana residents know the drill when it comes to preparing for a major storm.More >>
From plywood, batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items and generators. Southwest Louisiana residents know the drill when it comes to preparing for a major storm.More >>
To say the forecast for the rest of this week is uncertain would be an understatement! There is considerable uncertainty regarding the details of the forecast and we could see significant changes over the next few days. This all stems from the possibility of a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and where it goes over the next few days...More >>
To say the forecast for the rest of this week is uncertain would be an understatement! There is considerable uncertainty regarding the details of the forecast and we could see significant changes over the next few days. This all stems from the possibility of a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and where it goes over the next few days...More >>