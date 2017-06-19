Eric Walker leaves game with apparent injury

OMAHA, NE (WVUE) -

LSU's Eric Walker left Monday night's winners bracket game against Oregon State in the third inning after suffering an apparent injury.

Just a few pitches into the count in the third inning, the Tigers' promising freshman stepped back off the rubber, soon to be surrounded by teammates, coaches and the trainer on the mound. There's no immediate word on what the injury is, but LSU did say that Walker went through some forearm tightness after a simulated game last week in practice. Caleb Gilbert entered the game in relief.

In 16 starts this season, Walker sported a 3.46 ERA and an 8-1 record. He's second on the team with 78 strikeouts, only behind Alex Lange's 142.

We'll update the story when we have more information.

