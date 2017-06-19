Helping Businesses Affected by Flooding

Less than a year removed from the 2016 floods, some businesses in Southwest Louisiana are still recovering. A lifeline is available for those affected. TruFund, a financial institution, has partnered with the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program. "These funds come by way of the Federal Government through OCD, which is Office of Community Development at the State level," said Kim Carter-Evans. Carter-Evans, Communications Director at TruFund, says recipients will be i...More >>
From plywood, batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items and generators. Southwest Louisiana residents know the drill when it comes to preparing for a major storm.More >>
To say the forecast for the rest of this week is uncertain would be an understatement! There is considerable uncertainty regarding the details of the forecast and we could see significant changes over the next few days. This all stems from the possibility of a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and where it goes over the next few days...More >>
The City of Lake Charles has a full slate of Independence Day events planned for Tuesday, July 4, as part of the annual Red, White, Blue and You celebration.More >>
