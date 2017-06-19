MANHUNT ENDS: Will Celestine arrested in Lafayette

A man wanted in the shooting and beating of a woman and the beating of another woman has been arrested in Lafayette, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Will Antonio Celestine, 31, was arrested early Monday morning on Zim Circle in Lafayette, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

Authorities began searching for Celestine on June 11, after he became a suspect in the beating of two women in front of their children. He allegedly shot one of the women. Click HERE for more.

After receiving information that Celestine was in Iowa on June 16, Lake Charles police officers, Iowa police officers and Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to the area, but Celestine fled the area in a vehicle, Kraus said. An 18-year-old woman, Daja Marie Miller, was also in the vehicle.

Miller was arrested in Iowa on Sunday. She is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Detectives were told Sunday that Celestine was in Breaux Bridge, then learned later that day that he was in Lafayette. He was arrested at 5:57 a.m. Monday.

Celestine has been returned to Lake Charles, where he has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated battery by domestic violence, second-degree kidnapping with domestic violence, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, false imprisonment, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, driving under suspension, no child restraint and child desertion. He is being held without bond.

