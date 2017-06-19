Download the FREE KPLC 7News and 7 StormTeam Weather Apps

KPLC News App
Features
Local News from KPLC - the best way to find out what's happening across Southwest Louisiana, plus traffic, sports and other great content. This app features:
* Local, regional and national news
* Breaking news notifications
* Weather (but for a more sophisticated weather app, we suggest the KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App described below)
Available For
* Smartphones that use the Android OS click here
* iOS Devices (iPhone and iPad) click here
KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App
Features
The KPLC 7StormTeam brings you this full featured weather app featuring:
Available For
* Smartphones that use the Android OS
* iOS Devices (iPhone and iPad)