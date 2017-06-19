Download the FREE KPLC 7News and 7 StormTeam Weather Apps

KPLC News App

Features

Local News from KPLC - the best way to find out what's happening across Southwest Louisiana, plus traffic, sports and other great content. This app features:

* Local, regional and national news

* Breaking news notifications

* Weather (but for a more sophisticated weather app, we suggest the KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App described below)

Available For

* Smartphones that use the Android OS click here

* iOS Devices (iPhone and iPad) click here

KPLC 7StormTeam Weather App

Features

The KPLC 7StormTeam brings you this full featured weather app featuring:

A highly responsive interactive, live radar

10 day forecasts, including daily and hour-by-hour forecast details

Daily weathercasts from the 7StormTeam

Livestreaming video capability of KPLC newscasts

Automated voice alerts during severe weather watches and warnings

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Ability to easily save your favorite locations

Screen sharing through all social platforms

Photo/video sharing ability right in the app

Available For

* Smartphones that use the Android OS

* iOS Devices (iPhone and iPad)

