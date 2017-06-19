FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Possible tropical system in the Gulf; some impacts possible in Southwest Louisiana.

To say the forecast for the rest of this week is uncertain would be an understatement! There is considerable uncertainty regarding the details of the forecast and we could see significant changes over the next few days. This all stems from the possibility of a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico and where it goes over the next few days.

The National Weather Service now has the option to issue advisories, watches, and warnings for disturbances that are not yet a tropical cyclone, but which pose the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours. Under previous policy this was not possible. These systems are known as Potential Tropical Cyclones in advisory products and are numbered from the same list as depressions. Because of the threat to the central Gulf coast, advisories have been initiated on Potential Tropical Cyclone Three and a Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Cameron Parish as this system may move close enough to our area to bring minor impacts.

Whether or not this system becomes a tropical storm will not likely change the forecast much. What will impact the forecast is where the system moves. The bulk of the rain and storms are located well east of the center of circulation. This means a track to our east would keep the bulk of the weather away from Southwest Louisiana. But on the other hand, a track to our west our south could bring more widespread rain to our area.

Unfortunately, the computer models are split on where this system will go. There is a good clustering of models showing a northward track toward southeast Louisiana. But there are several showing a track more toward Texas. With a disorganized system like this it is pointless to look at the spaghetti plots because there is no need to focus on the precise track. The bulk of the impacts will be felt well away from the center of circulation.

The computer models should have a little better handle on the forecast Tuesday, if in fact this becomes a tropical system. However, as long as it remains disorganized and is not a tropical system the models will continue to show a large spread in possible forecast scenarios. Disorganized system are the worst to forecast because it is not so much about where the center of circulation goes, rather it is more about where the bands of rain may develop and that is nearly impossible to forecast.

None of the computer models show significant development and that means the wind impact should be low. Although we will have to monitor this to make sure it does not become stronger than expected as that would increase the wind impacts near the storm. A track to our east would mean little to no wind impacts, but a track to our west or south could bring breezy conditions to our area. The same scenario goes for possible storm surge flooding. A track to our east would mean northerly winds and that would mean an offshore wind and little impact. But a track to our west or south would mean southerly winds and that could cause water levels to rise near the coast.

The bottom-line is there is a large amount of uncertainty regarding any impacts here in Southwest Louisiana. A track to our east would be the best scenario as that would mean limited impacts at best. A track to our west and south could mean more impacts for our area. Again, looking at the center of circulation shown by spaghetti models is pointless because impacts may be felt well away from the center of the storm.

We are also watching Potential Tropical System Two near the Lesser Antilles and it could become a tropical system at any time. But it is unlikely to have any impact on our weather here in Southwest Louisiana. This system is located very far south and that will likely be what keeps this from developing very much and will probably lead to dissipation in a few days. But it could impact the southern Lesser Antilles and possibly northern South America.

Back here in Southwest Louisiana, there will be no issues tonight from the tropics, other than it will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s Tuesday morning, and areas near the coast will remain in the low 80s! We may see some passing clouds overnight, but clear skies are expected most of the time. And any rain from Monday afternoon should end quickly near sunset. Best chance of rain overnight will be offshore over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tuesday is not likely to be much different than Monday with warm and humid conditions. The wind may be more easterly or possibly northeasterly as the potential tropical system moves closer to our area. We will likely see some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly likely in the afternoon hours; although the rain chance is still low at 30%.

The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday will be dependent upon what happens with the potential tropical system as explained above. The possibilities range from widespread heavy rain to little rainfall.

By Friday we should transition back to a typical summer weather pattern and that will remain in place into next week. This means a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Be sure to continue to check our forecast for updates through this week. And this is a great reminder that we are in hurricane season and you should already have a plan in place for what you would do if a tropical system were to threaten our area. If you don’t have a plan in place, then now would be a good time to make one; even if you don’t need it for this particular system.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

