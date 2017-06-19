Sulphur Fire Department hosting open physical ability course

It's a thankless job.

Firefighters must jump into action whenever the siren rings and be physically prepared for whatever situation they find themselves in.

Which is why firefighters have to take a physical agility course in order to become a firefighter.

"If you give it a shot, you have to listen to your body and what you weren't able to do, and work on that particular muscle group and give it another shot,” said Chief Dan Selph of the Sulphur Fire Department. “I've seen small guys finish this course, and I’ve seen physically fit guys quit in the middle of it, takes a lot of heart, if you want to get through this course then you can."

From climbing a 75-foot ladder to clearing a five-foot wall and dragging a 150-pound dummy, firefighters go through eight different courses all, with a 50-pound vest on.



Although the course sounds and looks intimidating, new firefighters can sometimes make it through all eight sections in just three minutes, but it takes endurance and the will to succeed.



The Sulphur Fire Department is hosting open agility practice at the Sulphur Fire Department this weekend for anyone who thinks they have what it takes to work for this prestigious force.

"Before we have the deadline, we have an open house and anyone can come out and give it a try and see if they have what it takes to work here at the fire department," Selph adds.

The open practice starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Southside Fire Station located at West 201 Darbonne Street.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit its event Facebook page, HERE.

