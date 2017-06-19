FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with some pop-up storms today

The morning starts off a bit cloudy with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees for morning temperatures as some sun returns at times. This should help to quickly boost temperatures up through the 80s and eventually into the lower 90s by afternoon. Heat index values in the lower 100s will be the rule again with very little in the way of cooling relief from rain.

By afternoon, a few widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible as a front pushes into the northern and central parts of the state. Rain chances locally only max out around 30%.

Tonight will again be very sultry with temperatures in the 80s through midnight, only to drop into the upper 70s overnight with heat indices in the 90s most of the night.

A similar forecast holds true for Tuesday with mainly a few afternoon storms with temperatures in the lower 90s by afternoon and heat index values in the lower 100s.

Beyond Tuesday, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain due to the potential tropical system in Gulf and the exact track it takes.

While the storm will remain weak, a threat for some heavier rain will arrive by Wednesday with the current forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain for most of Southwest Louisiana through Saturday.

We will have a better idea on the exact track once more reliable data gets fed into the computer models throughout the next 24 to 36 hours, but a landfall somewhere near or west of the area would be a scenario for the heaviest rain to affect Southwest Louisiana while a landfall to the east would mean much less rain in our forecast locally.

As of right now, I’ll leave our rain chances in the 40-50% range Wednesday through Saturday with the understanding that the forecast is made with very low confidence and could change drastically over the next couple of days pending tropical development in the Gulf.

Stay tuned to KPLC for the latest updates throughout the next several days.

