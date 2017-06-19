TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical threat in the Gulf this week

A broad, unorganized and weak area of low pressure forming near the Yucatan Peninsula this morning continues to be monitored closely for tropical development over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico today and tomorrow.

There remains very little organization as of Monday morning, but the National Hurricane Center continues to give the area over the central Gulf of Mexico a high chance of tropical development over the next 24 to 48 hours.

All models are buying into a storm developing, but there are still quite differing opinions on the eventual track. Regardless of the exact track, heavy rain appears to be the biggest forecast issue as wind shear will greatly limit the storms ability to gain any significant strength with regard the wind speeds.

A few models including the North American, Canadian, Navy and European models carry the storm on a track that would put SW Louisiana in the cross-hairs of some of the heavier rain bands starting Wednesday.

The only model showing more of an eastward track is the GFS American model which places the center of the low pressure area over southeastern Louisiana by mid to late-week. This track would keep most of our area on the drier side as wind shear will displace most of the rain to the north and east side of the center. It is quite possible that we still see heavy rain regardless of the exact track of the area of low pressure with my current forecast calling for 2 to 4 inches of rain across Southwest Louisiana through Saturday.

Please note there is still great uncertainty with the forecast, and until an area of low pressure develops it will be nearly impossible to know which areas will receive the most rain.

Confidence remains high that whatever develops should remain weak with the main impacts being heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. The low should begin its departure by the weekend with rain chance back down to closer to normal for this time of year.

There are plans for a flight into the storm by the hurricane hunters which will help give our computer models some much needed data and should improve the forecast confidence a bit over the next 24 hours.

It still does not appear that we will should be overly worried about significant impacts from this storm other than the heavy rain threat already mentioned.

Stay with KPLC for the latest weather updates throughout the next few days.

-First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry