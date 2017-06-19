WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sunflower trail

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The state budget is complete, but now lawmakers could be called back to Baton Rouge again for more work. Many of the short-term taxes put in place will go away, leaving a hole of more than $1 billion.

State leaders are keeping a close eye on the tropics. Starting today, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will start conference calls with parish leaders to ensure everyone has the necessary resources, should weather conditions deteriorate.

The U.S. Navy identifies all seven American sailors who were killed over the weekend.

It's an annual spectacle along the state's sunflower trail. Dave McNamara takes us for a ride and finds the man who started it all in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, Sulphur Fire Department is hosting an open physical ability test for those interested in becoming a firefighter. This morning Kayla Courvell is taking on the course to see if she has what it takes.

And one person is dead and 10 injured in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians early Monday morning, London Metropolitan Police report.

In weather, Monday could see some rain, but the latest models are showing most of the rain to our east keeping the rain chances low. We will still have partly cloudy skies, with showers more likely in the afternoon. This will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. Also, we are we are continuing to monitor the Gulf with the potential for development. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

