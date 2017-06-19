WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Sunflower trail

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.
The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, Superintendent Robert Smith announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show.
"We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.
The end of the school year is a time when students are excited and ready for the summer, but when Lizeth Villanueva was handed an award by her middle school teacher at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Channelview, Texas, on May 23, the 13-year-old was left speechless and couldn't believe what it read.
