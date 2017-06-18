7 Sports gears up for football season with 7-in-7 Countdown

In the seven weeks prior to football season, KPLC 7 Sports will bring you a new countdown each week leading into our Two-A-Days coverage. Countdowns will include topics from McNeese's most exciting matchups to the top high school prospects in Southwest Louisiana.
Every Monday a new countdown begins, starting June 19.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.