7 Sports gears up for football season with 7-in-7 Countdown

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

In the seven weeks prior to football season, KPLC 7 Sports will bring you a new countdown each week leading into our Two-A-Days coverage. Countdowns will include topics from McNeese's most exciting matchups to the top high school prospects in Southwest Louisiana.

Every Monday a new countdown begins, starting June 19.

