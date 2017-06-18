FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances remain low this week, while we monitor the tropics

We are continuing to monitor the Gulf with the potential for development. There is likely to be development in the next few days in the southern Gulf and will track to the north-northwest. Nothing has formed as of now, as there is still a lot of disorganization. A few models show the system moving to the north and could bring us more rain. Other models are indicating it will move to the west towards Mexico. Should the latter be the case, we will continue to see below-normal rainfall amounts through the week. If the system moves to the north closer to our area, we could see increased rain chances by the second-half of this week.

We are also monitoring a system that has the potential to develop into a tropical storm. Right now it is still very unorganized and is more of a strong wave. Again, we could see this become a more organized system and we will continue to monitor the storms until it passes.

Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are very limited, falling to zero late tonight. It will be another warm and muggy night. Winds will be blowing south at 5-10 mph.

Monday could see some rain, but the latest models are showing most of the rain to our east keeping the rain chances low, so I’m forecasting 30%. We will still have partly cloudy skies, with showers more likely in the afternoon. This will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, will both be partly cloudy with limited rain chances. If we are to have any showers, they will be more prominent in the afternoon with the most daytime heating. Highs are expected to be warm near 90.

By Thursday, we will have rain chances stay at 20% for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s. We will have plenty of sunshine in between any showers with partly cloudy skies. Friday, will keep the rain chances the same. We will have mostly cloudy skies with the potential for scattered afternoon showers.

Over the weekend, a few changes take places. Rain chances go up to 30% with the possibility of some afternoon showers on Saturday, while Sunday will go up to 40%. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. As we start the week on Monday, rain chances go back up to 30% with scattered showers and thunderstorms.