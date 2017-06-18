Oberlin boil advisory lifted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin boil advisory lifted

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, Superintendent Robert Smith announced Sunday morning.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oberlin boil advisory lifted

    Oberlin boil advisory lifted

    Sunday, June 18 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-18 16:04:38 GMT

    The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, Superintendent Robert Smith announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The boil advisory for the Town of Oberlin has been lifted, Superintendent Robert Smith announced Sunday morning. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for H.E.R.P. Show

    Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for H.E.R.P. Show

    Saturday, June 17 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-06-18 00:00:10 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show. 

    "We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

    More >>

    This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show. 

    "We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

    More >>

  • 'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Gator Chateau

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-06-17 01:36:51 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.

    More >>

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly