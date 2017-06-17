FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures continue as the rain chances remain limited

Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid to upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Winds will be blowing south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. The 20% is being generous, as we may not see any rain at all! We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low by bringing in cooler air aloft and causing a sinking motion. Whenever there is a sinking motion, we do not get rain. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90.

Monday could see some rain, but the latest models are showing most of the rain to our east keeping the rain chances low, so rain chances are 30%. We will still have partly cloudy skies. This will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, will both be partly cloudy with limited rain chances. If we are to have any showers, they will be more prominent in the afternoon with the most daytime heating. Highs are expected to be warm near 90.

By Thursday, we will have rain chances stay at 20% for any afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s. We will have plenty of sunshine in between any showers with partly cloudy skies. Friday, will keep the rain chances the same. We will have mostly cloudy skies with the potential for scattered afternoon showers.

No major changes take place over the weekend. Ran chances are still at 20% with the possibility of some afternoon showers. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s. As we start the week on Monday, rain chances go back up to 30% with scattered showers and thunderstorms.