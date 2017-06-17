Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show

This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show.

"We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

For the last eight years Burg has made it his mission to educate the public about snakes and other reptiles at the show.

"Our big push is the education," said Burg. "To teach people that these animals aren't something that is scary (or) something to be afraid of."

"Ah it's amazing," said first-time attendee Esperanza Zavala. "There's so many animals."

With close to 50 vendors, people can see and purchase thousands of unique animals, but other first-time attendees had some fan favorites.

"Probably the snakes," said Ethan Lacombe.

"I kind of like looking at the hedgehogs," said Tyler Lacombe.

But there were also plenty of geckos, turtles, bearded dragons, and even a few hairless Yorkies.

For Burg, the thing he enjoys the most isn't the animals, but meeting the people.

"I love teaching people about the animals," he said. "People will come and look at the animals out here that the vendors have for sale and then ask us how to take care of the animals."

And he hopes that by people coming out they will consider these animals as pets and remember that...

"They are not something to be feared but something to be appreciated as part of the ecosystem," said Burg.

The H.E.R.P. Show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.