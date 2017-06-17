Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show. 

"We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

For the last eight years Burg has made it his mission to educate the public about snakes and other reptiles at the show. 

"Our big push is the education," said Burg. "To teach people that these animals aren't something that is scary (or) something to be afraid of." 

"Ah it's amazing," said first-time attendee Esperanza Zavala. "There's so many animals." 

With close to 50 vendors, people can see and purchase thousands of unique animals, but other first-time attendees had some fan favorites.

"Probably the snakes," said Ethan Lacombe.  

"I kind of like looking at the hedgehogs," said Tyler Lacombe.  

But there were also plenty of geckos, turtles, bearded dragons, and even a few hairless Yorkies.

For Burg, the thing he enjoys the most isn't the animals, but meeting the people. 

"I love teaching people about the animals," he said. "People will come and look at the animals out here that the vendors have for sale and then ask us how to take care of the animals." 

And he hopes that by people coming out they will consider these animals as pets and remember that...

"They are not something to be feared but something to be appreciated as part of the ecosystem," said Burg.  

The H.E.R.P. Show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

For more information about the show, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show

    Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:55:16 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show. 

    "We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

    More >>

    This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show. 

    "We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures continue as the rain chances remain limited

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures continue as the rain chances remain limited

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:31:22 GMT
    Low rain chances on SundayLow rain chances on Sunday

    Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid to upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Winds will be blowing south at 5-10 mph. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. The 20% is being generous, as we may not see any rain at all! We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low by bringing in cooler air aloft and causing a sinking motion. 

    More >>

    Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid to upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Winds will be blowing south at 5-10 mph. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. The 20% is being generous, as we may not see any rain at all! We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low by bringing in cooler air aloft and causing a sinking motion. 

    More >>

  • 'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Gator Chateau

    Friday, June 16 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-06-17 01:36:51 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.

    More >>

    "Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly