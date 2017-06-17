Thousands of reptiles at Lake Charles Civic Center for HERP Show

This weekend the Lake Charles Civic Center is packed with a variety of unique reptiles, all for the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet (H.E.R.P.) Show.
"We still hear even people that are coming to this show that snakes are slimy, that all snakes are poisonous - those sorts of common misconceptions," said Adrian Burg, an animal educator.
Overnight tonight, we will cool down to the mid to upper 70s with mostly clear skies. Rain chances are very limited. It will be another warm and muggy night. Winds will be blowing south at 5-10 mph. Sunday will also have a 20% chance for rain with partly cloudy skies. The 20% is being generous, as we may not see any rain at all! We have an upper level high to our west, that is keeping the rain chances low by bringing in cooler air aloft and causing a sinking motion.
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators. Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat. From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.
The end of the school year is a time when students are excited and ready for the summer, but when Lizeth Villanueva was handed an award by her middle school teacher at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Channelview, Texas, on May 23, the 13-year-old was left speechless and couldn't believe what it read.
A local doctor has seen three cases of Rocky Mountain spotted fever in Calcasieu Parish in the last several months. It's an illness that can be fatal if not treated promptly.
Health officials say there's no cause for alarm, but suggest people be aware.
