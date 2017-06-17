Two legendary baseball programs meet in Omaha tonight

OMAHA, NE (WVUE) -

So much is always made of of the dimensions here at TD Ameritrade Park.335 to left field, 406 to center, and 335 down right. It plays big, no doubt. But not that much bigger than what the Tigers are used to.

"It's a big ball park, but it's comparable to Alex Box. We have one of the bigger ball parks in the SEC that plays really big, especially to center field, like this place. I think it suits us well, like Alex Box, Hoover and TD Ameritrade," said shortstop Kramer Robertson.

"We come up with a game plan against a pitcher and try to execute it. We're going to get guys on, get them over, and get them in. If you get one right and get it up in the air, it's going to go in any ballpark. This feels no different," said right fielder Greg Deichmann.

The Tigers proved that putting several over the fence in left and right during practice today. But they know it won't be that easy against Florida State's lefty ace, Tyler Holton.

"We're going to have our hands full with him, and they have a lot of good position players as well," said Robertson. "We're just going to have to meet the challenge. Everybody, at this point, has great players. It's going to be who goes out there and executes better and plays well."

"It's a big park, but you can't let the game get out of control. You can't walk guys. You can't have long innings. You've got to work ahead and keep the ball down, just like always," said Seminoles pitcher Tyler Holton.

Of course, Holton is only one half of what should be a great pitching matchup. He'll square off with Alex Lange, and looks forward to the challenge.

"I know he's a first round pick. He's had a great season. He's had a great track record his entire career at LSU. It's going to be a lot of fun to face him," said Holton.

"You're always going to have a little anxiety when you go into a start, especially for a starting pitcher. You play once a week. Position players get in more of a groove. Every start, you're going to get a little jittery and amped up. You've just got to take it and relax and go out there and just compete," said pitcher Alex Lange.

In his only career start at the College World Series two years ago, Lange through a complete game with 10 strikeouts to beat Cal State Fullerton. Since then, his strikeout total's gone up to 390, putting him just 19 short of tying the all-time LSU record.