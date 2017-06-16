'Christian's Cajun Adventures' - Gator Chateau

"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday as KPLC's Christian Piekos came face-to-face with some baby alligators.

Christian visited Gator Chateau, an organization in Jennings that rescues both baby and mature alligators. Gator Chateau fosters the gators until they are able to be released back into their natural habitat.

From June through September, Gator Chateau feeds its gators at 3:30 p.m. It's free for the public to watch the feedings.

