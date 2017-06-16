Third annual Jennie Finch World Series set for June 21-25

The 3rd annual Jennie Finch World Series (JFWS) kicks off on June 21st at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

At the games there will be, local dance performers, Gumbo Gator, the Buccaneers Pirates, signing of the Anthem by a visiting team player, spirit chants from the teams, a helicopter entrance of Jennie and other National Pro Fastpitch players making surprise appearances as well.



This year JFWS is hosting 120 teams, some local and many are traveling in. This event has grown since last years 90 teams to this years number of 120 teams.

Opening ceremonies begin Wednesday, June 21 and games go through Sunday, June 25.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.