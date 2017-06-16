Lake Charles man found guilty of attempted second degree murder

Ladray Bias Jr., a 31-year-old man from Lake Charles, was found guilty of attempted second degree murder on Thursday, June 15 before Judge Michael Canaday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.

On July 29, 2016, officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to 2001 North Lincoln Street in reference to a stabbing. Once they arrived, they found the victim injured with four stab wounds to the head, shoulder, arm and back, said Dugas.

It was revealed that Ladray Bias Jr. had gone to the residence, engaged in an argument with the victim, and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene, said Dugas.

Detective Hope Sanders investigated the case for the Lake Charles Police Department.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Vermaelen and Cliff Strider prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for June 26.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.