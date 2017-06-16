Traffic delays at I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehicle accidents

A local doctor has seen three cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted fever in the last several months in Calcasieu parish. It's an illness that if not treated promptly can be fatal. Health officials say there's no cause for alarm but suggest people be aware.. It's the time of year when there's more outdoor activity and more ticks,some of which which carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Dr. Tim Haman, an infectious disease specialist, says he has seen three cases in Calcasieu Parish in...