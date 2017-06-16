Traffic delays at I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehic - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic delays at I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehicle accidents

Posted By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Drivers should expect traffic delays late Friday afternoon near the I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehicle accidents.

