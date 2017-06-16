Traffic delays at I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehicle accidents

Drivers should expect traffic delays late Friday afternoon near the I-10/210 interchange near Sulphur due to vehicle accidents.
A local doctor has seen three cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted fever in the last several months in Calcasieu parish. It's an illness that if not treated promptly can be fatal. Health officials say there's no cause for alarm but suggest people be aware.. It's the time of year when there's more outdoor activity and more ticks,some of which which carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Dr. Tim Haman, an infectious disease specialist, says he has seen three cases in Calcasieu Parish in...More >>
Ladray Bias Jr., a 31-year-old man from Lake Charles, was found guilty of attempted second degree murder on Thursday, June 15 before Judge Michael Canaday, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office.More >>
A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.More >>
East Burton Street near Sulphur will be closed between Coach Williams Drive and Junius Road from Friday afternoon until around midnight due to a water leak repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.More >>
