Section of East Burton Street near Sulphur closed due to water leak repair

By KPLC Digital Staff
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

East Burton Street near Sulphur will be closed between Coach Williams Drive and Junius Road from Friday afternoon until around midnight due to a water leak repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

