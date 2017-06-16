FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat indices near 100º this weekend with little rain; watching the tropics too

No major changes are expected with our weather through the weekend, so expect a repeat of the weather we saw Thursday and Friday. Rain will be very limited and that means it will be quite warm with heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon! We are also monitoring the tropics for potential development, but there is no threat at this time.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning only reaching the low to mid 70s from I-10 northward; near the coast it will be much warmer with lows in the low 80s! Rain is not expected overnight with clear skies across the area.

Saturday and Sunday will not be much different than Friday. That means little to no chance of rain thanks to an upper level high pressure system located just to our west. This high causes the air above us to sink and that makes it very difficult for rain to form. But not impossible, a few very isolated showers could form in the heart of the afternoon; although the rain chance is only 20%, and that might be very generous.

Temperatures will be rather warm through this weekend with actual highs reaching the low 90s in all areas except right along the coast. But with the humidity it will feel significantly warmer with heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100 from about 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. each day. Remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks to cool down if you are going to be out in the heat.

We continue to monitor the tropics for potential development over the weekend into early next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving the area near the Yucatan a 60% chance of slow development over the next 5 days. But this system is likely to be slow to develop due to interaction with the Yucatan Peninsula. Although it is worth nothing that there in an equal chance that nothing develops at all in this area due to the interaction with land.

Some of the computer models show development, but there is no consensus on whether this will actually form or not. At this point, there is no need to worry until it actually develops, you can count on us here at KPLC to keep you updated on this throughout the weekend.

The next question is where would this system go? Unfortunately, that answer is very uncertain and all of the computer models continue to flip-flop back and forth on various locations from Central America to Florida. Until this actually forms it is foolish to put much validity into any of the various forecast tracks. We will know more on this over the weekend or early next week if it in fact develops.

This system is likely to have impacts on our weather next week regardless of if it develops or not. If a tropical system forms, it will likely mean the dry weather from the weekend continues into next week as long as the track stays far enough away from Southwest Louisiana. If it does not actually become a tropical system, we could see rain next week as a weak disorganized system would keep rain spread across a much wider area. For now, our forecast is leaning significantly toward the former idea with little rain expected. But this could change so keep an eye on our forecast throughout the weekend.

All of this serves as a reminder to be very careful about information you see on social media. There are many so-called forecasters posting model data with no knowledge of how the models work. And no regard for the panic that data can cause without the context a true meteorologist can provide. So, unless you see one of us here at KPLC posting or a governmental agency posting, don’t trust other sources for weather. Especially weather for Southwest Louisiana, we are here and know the local area better than anyone else.

Farther out in the Atlantic Ocean there is another area being monitored for possible tropical development. In fact, this system looks much better organized than the one in the Caribbean and has a better chance of forming over the next few days. This system is currently known as Invest 92L, Invest simply means the National Hurricane Center is monitoring it for possibly development. If it forms, it could approach the Lesser Antilles early next week. This system poses no threat to the United States at this time.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

