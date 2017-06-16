Attorney and social media expert weigh in on Texas teacher's mock awards

East Burton Street near Sulphur will be closed between Coach Williams Drive and Junius Road from Friday afternoon until around midnight due to a water leak repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.More >>
The end of the school year is a time when students are excited and ready for the summer, but when Lizeth Villanueva was handed an award by her middle school teacher at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Channelview, Texas, on May 23, the 13-year-old was left speechless and couldn't believe what it read.More >>
A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.More >>
No major changes are expected with our weather through the weekend, so expect a repeat of the weather we saw Thursday and Friday. Rain will be very limited and that means it will be quite warm with heat indices climbing to near 100 degrees in the heart of the afternoon! We are also monitoring the tropics for potential development, but there is no threat at this time.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a juvenile in Lake Charles.
On June 5, a male subject committed a lewd act in the presence of a juvenile female at a local business on Ryan Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.More >>
