Source: Terron Armstead suffers torn labrum, out 4-6 months

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead four to six months after he tore his labrum, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.



Armstead, who was steadily returning from various injuries in 2016, left practice Wednesday with trainers.



When healthy, Armstead is one of the best young tackles in the NFL. He signed a lucrative, five-year contract worth $13 million a season last offseason.



The NFL Network first reported the injury.

