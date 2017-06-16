Source: Terron Armstead suffers torn labrum, out 4-6 months

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
The New Orleans Saints will be without left tackle Terron Armstead four to six months after he tore his labrum, a source confirmed to FOX 8 sports.
Armstead, who was steadily returning from various injuries in 2016, left practice Wednesday with trainers.
When healthy, Armstead is one of the best young tackles in the NFL. He signed a lucrative, five-year contract worth $13 million a season last offseason.
The NFL Network first reported the injury.
