Lake Charles Police searching for man accused of lewd act

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a juvenile in Lake Charles.

On June 5, a male subject committed a lewd act in the presence of a juvenile female at a local business on Ryan Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The man was driving a newer model, black, four-door Chevrolet Silverado with chrome rims and a chrome front grill, said Kraus.

If anyone has information on the man, Kraus asks that you call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

