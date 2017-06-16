CPSO: Former DeQuincy reserve officer arrested for posing as police officer

A former DeQuincy reserve officer was arrested for acting as a police officer by pulling people over on the road, authorities said.

Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to an incident regarding a man in an unmarked black truck with blue and white lights in the grill, who had pulled a man over in the Moss Bluff area. DeQuincy Police Chief Michael Suchanek, as well as several other people, identified Nikolas R. Brown, 35, Longville, as a possible suspect.

Brown, who was a former DeQuincy Reserve officer, did not have the authority to make traffic stops and was also located outside of his jurisdiction, Myers said. Reserve officers only have authority while working under direct supervision of their agency, which Brown was not. Brown admitted to deputies that he indeed stopped a man in Calcasieu Parish without the authority to do so. Brown has been terminated since the incident.

Brown was arrested and charged with false personation and released on a misdemeanor summons, Myers said. Detectives seized his blue lights as well as several other items of police-related equipment.

