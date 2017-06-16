CPSO: Former DeQuincy reserve deputy arrested for posing as police officer

A former DeQuincy reserve deputy was arrested for acting as a police officer by pulling people over on the road, authorities said.More >>
A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.
President Donald Trump gave remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives and signed an Executive Order at the White House on Thursday, June 15.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night. Residents are asked to boil water before consuming. For more information, call Superintendent Robert Smith at 337-389-9157 or City Hall at 337-639-4333.
