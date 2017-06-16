CPSO: Second suspect responsible for shooting local attorney turns himself in

A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Office, said Robert J. Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, turned himself in at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June, 15. Handy is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. His $1,300,000 bond was set by Judge Canaday.

On May 28, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance on P. E. Daigle Road in Iowa, Myer said. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man had been shot while inside of his mobile home. The investigation revealed the victim’s fiancée was outside of the home when Handy and Kenneth M. Pattum, 27, of Jennings, pulled up and approached the victim’s fiancée and began arguing loudly. The victim opened the door to his home, at which time, Handy told the victim to go back inside, then cocked a handgun. Both Handy and Pattum began shooting at the home. The victim’s fiancée told the two men that her child was inside of the home, and they continued to shoot at the home, then fled the scene in a truck.

On May 29 at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies spotted Handy’s maroon Ford F150 pickup truck that was seen leaving the shooting on P. E. Daigle Road. in Iowa, Myer said. When deputies approached the truck, Handy took off from the parking lot with deputies pursuing him for about 5 miles. Eventually Handy went off the road around E. Burton and Smith Road and both he and Pattum, who was a passenger in the truck, bailed from the truck. Pattum was apprehended but Handy was able to evade capture. Pattum was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer by flight. Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $1,302,000.

Detective Roland Jones is the lead investigator in the case.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.