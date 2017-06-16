Reptiles invade Lake Charles Civic Center

From snakes and geckos to turtles and tortoises, the Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet (HERP) Show was inspired by one man who loves these slithering creatures.

"I’ve been keeping and breeding reptiles since I was 8-years-old,” said Owner, Shawn Gray. “It's a hobby and passion of mine."

That passion has moved down the bloodline to Shawn’s daughter, Hannah who, along with her dad, breeds and cares for pythons.

"My dad has taught me a lot and I go to reptile shows and learn more and interacting with these animals you learn a lot about them," Hannah Gray said. "They don't want to hurt you, they're more scared of you than you are of them really."

This weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center, the HERP show will have vendors, reptiles and other animals from across the country for sale and to help educate the public about their lifestyles.

"Some people can’t have cats or dogs, some people have allergies,” Gray adds. “So something like a snake or gecko might be a good intro pet for someone who wants one. We do a lot of conservation efforts with the species we work with."

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The first 100 people through the door on Saturday will be given HERP cash certificates to be spent throughout the weekend.

